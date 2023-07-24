Dungeons and Dragons Online surveys players on module interest, but ‘be careful not to read too much into it’

What module would you like to see from the TTRPG adapted into Dungeons and Dragons Online? That’s the question that Standing Stone Games is asking its players by way of a survey that offers a few interesting options to ponder.

The survey in question offers six choices, including Planescape and the city of Sigil, Ravenloft, the Astral Plane, and a pair of locations in the Forgotten Realms. Each choice has a selection of answers to gauge player interest, ranging from “very likely” to “very unlikely.”

Before anyone out there gets too excited, the MMORPG’s community manager Cordovan quickly replied to the forum thread in order to temper expectations. “Be careful not to read too much into it,” he writes. “This is just us getting the temperature of the room.” Even so, if any of the offered options are of interest to you, it could be in your best interest to let the studio know.

source: official forums , thanks to Yrys for the tip!