Plunder Scourge of the Sea is a pirate-themed open world survival MMO

It would be easy to dismiss this latest in-development indie MMO as “Atlas at home,” but we’ll try not to be reductive to either game here and instead zero in on Plunder: Scourge of the Sea, a new piratical open world survival MMO from indie studio Plunder Team.

Plunder is another game that got a highlight on the MMORPG subreddit, where lead developer Nick provided some more information about the title. As one would anticipate, Plunder is primarily about setting sail in a ship, exploring islands, getting loot, and completing quests. Ships range in various sizes from single-person rafts to larger craft built for 10 or 20 players, all with fully customizable decor for the ship itself and its decks.

As one might anticipate, Plunder has plunder, with items like weapons, armor, ship upgrades, and resources. All items fall within three categories: plundered items that can be lost on death and looted by others, quest items that are pretty self-explanatory, and insured items that guarantee they can’t be lost on death if players pay a small fee.

Much of Plunder still seems to be undecided: When asked about PvP and PvE, Nick simply opened himself to suggestions, while monetization is also similarly undecided, but does want to offer players something for their money like “full gameplay.”

Plunder has no release date plans and no testing plans, but Nick asserts that the game has been in the oven since 2019. There is at the very least a Steam presence and a Redditor who appears very keen to answer questions.