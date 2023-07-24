Revisit Lord of the Rings Online’s Weatherstock XV player mega-concert

If you noticed that fewer Lord of the Rings Online players were actually questing and solving the problems of Middle-earth this past weekend, well, there’s a good reason for that. Weatherstock XV took place last Saturday, bringing together 20 player bands for a multi-hour performance at the summit of Weathertop on the Landroval server.

If you happened to miss out on this, good news — YouTuber Druidsfire recorded the whole thing so you can enjoy it any time you like:

And in other LOTRO community news, player housing site Deco du Milieu posted screenshots and more details for the upcoming Lyndelby Hobbit housing neighborhood. “A new decorative fence makes its debut with this neighborhood, allowing you to choose how you want your property lines to look. This feature is added to ambient environments and music selections to complement your home gardens,” the site said.