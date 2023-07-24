Star Wars The Old Republic gets another canon nod, this time from an official comic issue

The canonical status of Star Wars: The Old Republic in the Disney era is a sensitive one, as initially the game was expected to be shoved in the same “Legends” bin as the rest of the extended universe material. However, the MMORPG has been getting slight nods by the House of Mouse, keeping it within the canon wheelhouse for now.

The latest such nod came in Issue #36 of the Star Wars 2020 comic series, where Lando is flying around Coruscant prior to Return of the Jedi. Issue 36 was first published earlier this month, and it’s in a few panels of this comic that SWTOR’s familiar Coruscant spaceport and senate tower from the game is clearly portrayed.

“While only seen around a few panels, the locations from SWTOR are zoomed around by Lando piloting the Millennium Falcon (between ESB and ROTJ) as they try to outfly a group of TIE Fighters across a multitude of different levels on Coruscant,” posted Today in TOR. “Regardless of the comic story, it is always nice to see locations from Legends canon, such as SWTOR, imported over to the new canon as it opens up for future stories to be told in these locations.”