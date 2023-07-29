Lord of the Rings Online players are putting on a ‘summer musical review’ this weekend

Back in March, we covered the fabulous effort of a player-run theater troupe in Lord of the Rings Online to adapt Sondheim and Lapine’s Into the Woods, performed in its multi-hour entirety in Michel Delving in the Shire. Well, here comes another show, this one put on by an affiliate of the Brandywine Theater Company: The actors from the Dragon Forge troupe are putting on a full-scale “summer musical review” this very weekend, including music from the likes of Grease, Rocky Horror, and Moulin Rouge. And since this is LOTRO, when we say music, we mean both lyrics and music, as LOTRO supports both.

There are two shows slated for this weekend, one on Brandywine today (July 29th, 8 p.m. EDT) and one on Landroval tomorrow (July 30th, 8 p.m.). Worth noting is that both of these will be performed at kinhouses inside the Bree housing neighborhoods. If you’re already a LOTRO player, you already know how to get there, but if you’re considering rolling up a new toon on these servers – and you can, as this is a F2P MMORPG – just know that a new character in Swanfleet or a simple Beorning would probably be fastest, but otherwise you’ll need to give yourself some time to get through the Archet tutorials.

SUMMER MUSICAL REVIEW

Our @LOTRO_BTC affiliate – DRAGON FORGE – is putting on a new show.

Performed at the kinhouses below to accommodate set changes, costume changes & lots of acting, singing & dancing.

Come and have some fun with us (server time). pic.twitter.com/1V6WzFp2rw — Brandywine TheatreCompany (@LOTRO_BTC) July 27, 2023