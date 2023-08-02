Ilysia had to delay its beta yet again over an unspecified bug

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Ilysia delayed its beta again. OK, so you’ve heard that one several times, and now you’re hearing it for what will ideally be the last time. The Kickstarted VR sandbox MMORPG was meant to hit beta one last Friday, but the team had to postpone it again at the last minute.

“Our team has been working hard to identify and resolve the bug that decided to make an appearance on the same day as our originally planned start date this past weekend,” Team 21 Studio told fans last night, following the delay announcement made in Discord only on the evening of the planned launch date. “This unfortunately forced us to postpone Beta 1 till we resolve the issue.”

The good news is that the team has apparently found the bug (“buried in the engine itself”) and aiming to get back on track.

“As soon as the bug is confirmed fixed, and we do another play test, more details on when B1 will be going live will be announced. We apologize again for the short notice, we’re getting close to a fix and we can’t wait to launch B1. Thank you everyone for your support and understanding as we tackle this. We WILL get there and get you into Ilysia as soon as possible!”