Wargaming celebrates studio’s 25th anniversary with bundle discounts, freebies, and in-game events

Wargaming is officially 25 years old this month, and that’s cause for its catalogue of games to throw a party, with some bundle discounts, free DLCs, and a bevy of in-game events for several of its online military vehicle battlers.

The nexus of this anniversary cheer is on Steam, where the studio collects several special bundles that have been discounted by up to 90% along with some free packs for players to gather up.

In addition to the bundles, multiple events are being run in the aforementioned games through this week. World of Tanks PC players can turn over tiles for free items until August 7th, World of Warships players can get a free supercontainer until August 8th as well as take part in some event missions, World of Tanks Blitz is granting boosts and discounts, and World of Warplanes has similar boosts along with several celebratory missions.

