Fae Farm teases its farming systems in new video ahead of September launch

We’re in the middle of a whole cozy game revival this week thanks to Steam’s Wholesome Games 2023, and it just so happens to include some multiplayer titles too. Not only is Palia hitting closed beta today but Phoenix Labs’ Fae Farm has a new video out on its farming systems.

Now, this game is called Fae Farm, so the fact that it has a farming system is not going to come as a shock to anyone, but there are lots of ways to do farming. This version shows the cutesy character laying out fields, fishing, and chopping trees, while planting crops and waiting for them to grow. We also spy beehives, fertilizers, livestock, pets, and produce stalls too.

Fae Farm is slated to launch September 7th after multiple delays; pricy preorders are live now.