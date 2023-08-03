New World’s 2.0.2 performance patch is finally expected this morning after 25 hours of delays

So New World’s patch yesterday didn’t quite go to plan, as you likely know if you follow the game’s Twitter or poked your nose into our updated post: Amazon wound up delaying the maintenance and therefore the patch the entire day, and in fact, as I type this, it’s been delayed two more times this morning. The rescheduled downtime was meant to begin at 7 a.m. EDT this morning and return at 8:30, but several messages in Discord have delayed that until at least 9:30, again without explanation for whatever is going wrong begin the scenes.

In any case, whenever it does get here, 2.0.2 is expected to bring hefty performance improvements to the game.

“We have implemented a performance change to the way shaders are loaded on the game client. This change is expected to enhance the overall gameplay experience by reducing instances of frame-hitching and stuttering. However, it’s important to note that there will be a noticeable impact on game boot-up time as a trade-off. The new start-up time will vary depending on your local hardware setup, with less delays experienced on SSD hard drives and longer delays on HDDs. During this process, your client will remain on the initial New World logo screen for up to a minute as it front-loads necessary assets.”