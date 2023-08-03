Grab an Eternal Return character and skin duo key from Kakao and MOP

Kakao’s Eternal Return is just a few weeks out of the gate from early access to live, and already it’s releasing its first big patch, 1.1. The update includes the game’s first battle pass, new summer and spooky skins, the start of season 1’s ranked matches, crafting aids, an inventory buff, camera and controls changes, and plenty more quality-of-life upgrades for the anime isometric battle royale.

In celebration of the patch, the studio has has granted Massively OP a stack of keys for our readers! The key unlocks two characters and two skins: Li Dailin and the Rebel Li Dailin skin as well as Luke and the Bartender Luke skin.

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









1995 keys left!

To redeem your code, you’ll need to download and install the game through Kakao or Steam, launch it, and then head to game settings; click through to support and coupon, and then click “use coupon.”

Please note that this giveaway is open to North America, Oceania, and Europe (excluding Russia). Keys will not work on other versions of the game.

Keys are live now and expire on August 31st, 2023, so make sure you use yours before then!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!