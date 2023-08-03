Wayfinder previews its player housing, promises neighborhoods in the future

My favorite part of the rise of cozy MMOs is that even non-cozy MMOs are rushing to highlight their cozy gameplay, and in MMOs, that means housing. Wayfinder is the latest game to do just that, and we’re not at all mad about it.

Housing in this multiplayer title includes everything from a grid-based system for decor to pets to welcome you in as you collect artifacts and trophies over the seasons. “Any Trophies and Artifacts that affect gameplay will be earnable in-game,” Airship Syndicate vows. And there’s more customization (like flooring and wallpaper) on the way.

“An exciting social feature we’ll be adding later to Wayfinder is Neighborhoods, where you can buy your own plot of land and choose where to settle down; you can even find a plot right next to a friend’s house that you will be able to visit! House sizing, room configuration and exterior decorations is something that Wayfinders can look forward to as well as Neighborhood quests, shared buffs from Artifacts, and Guild Neighborhoods, which we will have more information on at a later date!”

Housing will indeed make it into the early access version of the game rolling out August 15th, so you don’t have long to wait.