LOTRO and DDO return to service after a full day of productive downtime

While Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons and Dragons Online players had to go touch grass instead of play their MMOs yesterday, it looks as though this 23-hour downtime ordeal is finally over. Grass may go unmolested henceforth while these titles resume their normal operation.

Of course, LOTRO and DDO’s abnormally long maintenance window was due to SSG switching these MMORPGs over to a new in-game storefront. This replaces the old versions, which were over a decade old and quite creaky indeed.

LOTRO returned with Update 36.2 (mostly a bug-fixing patch) and resumed testing Update 37’s River-hobbits, Forester event, the stat crunch, Lyndelby premium housing, and changes to the Beorning and Guardian classes.

The studio also released the soundtrack to Update 33.1: