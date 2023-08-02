New World is patching in a solid boost to its frame rate this morning

There are very few instances wherein you want a game’s framerate to be ruined. While it’s possible, it isn’t expected. So it is unsurprising that New World’s most recent patch puts improvements to the game’s framerate front and center. A new tweak to how shaders are loaded should result in less frame hitching, with the trade-off being that the game will take a wee bit longer to load initially. Is that a worthy tradeoff? Maybe not if you’re in a hurry to play, but overall probably yes.

Other changes include improvements to the way that the Sandworm Trial would occasionally not reward items to players suffering from disconnection issues and various other balance and performance adjustments. You don’t have to take our word for it, of course, since all of the patch notes are available right here for perusal. Just note that maintenance was delayed a bit this morning.

📢Patch Postponement📢

The maintenance period for Update 2.0.2 will be postponed due to a last-minute issue discovered. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide an update for the new maintenance window soon. Thank you for your understanding. — New World Game Status (@NWGameStatus) August 2, 2023