Single-player MMORPG Erenshor prepares for a demo release this fall, previews gameplay

A couple of weeks ago we threw a spotlight on Erenshor, a single-player game from Burgee Media that seeks to recreate the classic MMORPG experience for those who don’t have the time to dedicate themselves to a real MMORPG. The concept drew in plenty of interest and some confusion among genre fans, while the game itself outlined its overall thrust and plans for a 2024 release.

Burgee Media, the studio behind the game, has shared a new milestone with us in the form of a private alpha demo test that took place over the weekend, which saw a dozen selected players adventure in an island known as Stowaway’s Step. The demo provided roughly two hours’ worth of gameplay, while testing was focused on quality assurance, gameplay feedback, and confirmation that the game is both intuitive and rewarding. This demo build of the single-player title is being prepped for a public release sometime in the fall.

In addition to news of the testing round, the press release also talked up more of Erenshor’s overall gameplay content plans, with the promise of over 100 hours of questing, a variety of hidden quests, rare items, and secret spells to uncover, and the ability for players to lead guilds and outfit their NPC adventuring friends, all with the ultimate goal of building a “server-wide” army strong enough to beat any threat in the game and eventually challenge the gods themselves.

source: press release