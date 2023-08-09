EverQuest II brings Rise of Kunark to Varsoon server, reschedules Shattered Overture open beta to August 29

It’s not often that a beta test gets pushed to an earlier date instead of a later, but that’s just what has happened for EverQuest II’s next update open beta: Shattered Overture will now go online on Tuesday, August 29th, instead of September 5th as originally planned.

This date change comes courtesy of a little note stuffed in the MMORPG’s Discord, which confirmed the date change in a revision of the MMORPG’s July producer’s letter. As for the update’s launch date itself, that’s still scheduled for sometime in September.



Meanwhile, EQ2’s Varsoon TLE server has moved forward into the Rise of Kunark expansion this week, along with a few additional updates for items, missions, tradeskills, and certain zones. The patch notes linked above break it all down.