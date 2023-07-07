EverQuest II gives three more expansions away for free, EverQuest teases its next expansion

It’s been a few months since Daybreak’s released producer’s letters for its EverQuest franchise, so it’s probably high time during high summer to hear about both of these MMOs. For the O.G. EverQuest, the studio’s big news is that it’s about ready to merge its Couirnav server into Vox this month followed by an enhanced Stone Cold Summer event in August.

Darkpaw Head of Studio Jenn Chan hinted at this year’s EverQuest expansion, saying, “Great things are happening, and the team is working ever diligently on the lore, quests, and much more! All I can say for now is that things are not always how we remember them… or are they?”

Speaking of expansions, EverQuest II announced that it’s rolling three more expansions into its free plan: “We’ll be adding the expansion content and select features all the way up to Planes of Prophecy! You already have up to Altar of Malice and next Wednesday you’ll have three more expansions added for all accounts with adventure and tradeskill level caps going to 110!”

Game Update 123: Shattered Overture and an expansion prelude are scheduled to arrive in EverQuest II this September.