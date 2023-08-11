Rockstar absorbs platform behind Red Dead Online and GTA Online’s modded roleplay servers

This is either great news or terrible news for players of Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online: Cfx.re, the platform that lets players create highly modded roleplay servers for both online games (a few of which we visited back in May), has become an official part of Rockstar Games.

Rockstar opens the announcement by noting its years of excitement at watching these communities thrive and how the studio adjusted its modding policies to support players’ efforts, then promises that this official clapping of hands will bring more good things for those who play on these servers. “By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players,” the announcement reads. “We look forward to sharing more in the weeks and months ahead.”

Reaction from the community at large appears to be widely mixed. Some players are hopeful that this will mean some more support for RDO, many are hoping for some dedicated servers, even more players express skepticism, and there’s the usual doomsaying and dismissive shrugging. Whatever this means, it’s now the reality for these specific online communities.