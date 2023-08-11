Tarisland promises details on the next stage of testing at its Gamescom reveal

Tencent’s Tarisland is apparently gearing up for a big reveal: The company announced on Discord late last night that it’ll make its “grand debut” at Gamescom, “showcasing the latest updates, including test schedules, supported languages, testing regions, and more in-development content.”

It sounds as if we’ll get some sort of window for the next stage of testing, if not actually an updated launch window. Back in May, Tencent said it was aiming for a global launch later in 2023, and of course its PC closed beta began in June. But since then, the studio has suggested some pretty significant changes to the game are on deck, which may translate into a delay.

“At present, we are actively preparing for the next test and will release more information at Gamescom2023, including an approximate testing time frame,” the company now says. “The team remains focused on game optimization and the integration of new content. We are also diligently reviewing all the valuable feedback from our community. It is crucial for us to ensure the game aligns with your preferences, necessitating this added time.”