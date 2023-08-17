Wayfinder will launch into early access on console today alongside PC after all

As of yesterday, it was still unclear when Wayfinder’s console early access launch would happen. PC had already been delayed two days from Tuesday to today, but Airship Syndicate made apologies over the vague new PlayStation release window, saying that it “didn’t anticipate a long lag time behind PC” – as in “days […] not months” – and admitting it was “hesitant to even give an estimate to avoid disappointing the community again.”

Well, whatever it was that was holding things up appears to have got sorted, as Airship announced just before midnight that it’s not only not delaying the PS4 and PS5 launch further but in fact it’ll land for players at the exact same time as PC. That time, incidentally, is 1 p.m. EDT this afternoon – so you haven’t got long to wait.

The studio also posted final recommended and minimum specs on PC, so you can content yourself with that as the clock ticks onward.