Lost Ark compensates players for long downtime from the Wield the Storm update

The fact that Lost Ark was going to be offline for the bulk of yesterday was not a surprise; Amazon told players the game would be down for 15 hours as it patched up Lost Ark’s August update. It was back in 13, even. Nevertheless, the company is rolling out compensation for the long outage.

The bundles include 30 pheon, a week of Crystalline Aura, and a collective battle item chest, all in addition to the South Vern growth support package that everyone was getting anyway.

The update included the new Aeromancer, as well as a legion raid, guardian, balancing efforts, and the progression event. But according to the Discord memo, it also included a raft of known issues with guardian raid rest bonus restoration tickets, Tooki Bangbang disconnects, ebony cubes, character deletion, mat display, controllers, warrior customization, and more.