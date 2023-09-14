No Man’s Sky sees ‘its biggest month’ in years, possibly thanks to Starfield

What do spaceships, robots, and intergalactic adventures have in common? They’re both the domain of the constantly expanding No Man’s Sky and the fresh-on-the-scene Starfield. Yet despite possible concerns that the latter would rob interest from the former, it looks as though there are signs that Starfield is actually helping out Hello Games’ 2016 space sim.

No Man’s Sky’s Sean Murray reported a huge bump in engagement this month, saying, “[Seven] years in and No Man’s Sky is having its biggest month in the last few years across all platforms — PC, XBox, Gamepass, Switch, PlayStation, Mac, and VR. Welcome to the community.”

VG247 speculates that Starfield’s launch may be spurring interest in other sci-fi RPGs, and No Man’s Sky continues to be one of the most high-profile of the field. Think of it as a “rising tide lifts all boats” scenario.

To be sure, some of this increased popularity may be due to the recent release of its Echoes content update, which added robotic aliens and a new multi-hour adventure.