Tower of Fantasy’s new character Fei Se dances her way into the game September 26

Video game logic dictates things that aren’t conventionally weapons are absolutely deadly. Take for instance Fei Se, the new character coming to Tower of Fantasy, who will wield the combative power of dance and a giant lotus flower when she arrives to the shared world RPG on Tuesday, September 26th.

Obviously that introduction is a little bit reductive, as Fei Se appears to be a dancing mage of some considerable fiery skill through the use of her lotus-like Endless Bloom weapon, while her backstory confirms she is the commander of Domain 9’s Phantom Palace and leader of the covert Shadowguards, so there’s obviously more to her than meets the eye.

Basically what we’re suggesting is that if other MMOs can have classes that cut a rug while cutting enemies, so can TOF. You can witness her unique brand of assault in the trailer below.

