Dungeons and Dragons Online says that its Vecna Unleashed secret loot hunt has been solved

Something that Standing Stone Games likes to do with its Dungeons and Dragons Online expansions is tucking in a hidden feature for the community to discover, and this summer’s Vecna Unleashed was no different. Players found a secret loot hunt and collaborated to solve it and get all of the goodies at the end.

The good news is that, over the weekend, SSG confirmed that the community has fully solved the hunt and that its offerings will remain in the game for anyone to enjoy.

“While there are still a few little details connected to it that may not be known yet, I wanted to chime in to let people know that at this time, all the major secrets connected to the Vecna Unleashed secret loot hunt have been found,” said Senor Systems Designer SteelStar. “I know there was quite a bit of speculation about a bigger ending to this all, perhaps an extra optional in Fire Over Morgrave or something similar, but there isn’t one this time around, and I didn’t want to have you all keep looking for something that won’t be found.”