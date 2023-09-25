Roblox sheds 30 ‘talent acquisition’ employees as part of a company plan to improve its profits

We’ve reported numerous times how the company that runs Roblox has continually seen revenue rise but profits plummet as it outspends those earnings to the point of profit loss. It would appear as if Roblox Corp is finally focusing on improving its bottom line, as it confirmed a round of layoffs in a stated shift from growth to profitability.

The company confirmed that it let go around 30 employees in the talent acquisition department last week, with no other departments feeling the squeeze in this layoff round.

“With our commitment to getting our cash compensation growth in line with our bookings growth by the end of Q1 2024, we now need a smaller talent acquisition organization to meet our adjusted hiring needs,” reads a quote from a Roblox Corp spokesperson. “The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization. […] This action is the result of the reduction in our hiring targets to better align with our growth goals.”

