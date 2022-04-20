Roblox runs afoul of Kim Kardashian after a creator purports to have created a game featuring a sex tape

Roblox is ostensibly a game mostly for children with content rules to match, but that doesn’t stop content creators from trying to upload unsuitable “experiences” to the game platform. This brings us to one such experience featuring Kim Kardashian, whose six year-old son, Saint West, found a game that falsely claimed to have sex tape footage of the media personality.

The whole affair was broadcast during the premiere episode of the reality TV show The Kardashians (because we live in the stupidest timeline imaginable), in which Saint finds and shares an ad with his mother for a Roblox game that claimed to have unreleased footage of Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape; Saint was blissfully (and mercifully) unaware of the context for the ad, but Kardashian admitted to being mortified and distraught. The episode closes with a determined Kardashian saying, “I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.”



The episode in question aired this past Thursday, and the following Friday a Roblox spokesperson issued a statement saying that, while the game was indeed on the platform, no sex tape or other sexual content was posted and the offending creator has been banned.

“The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”

So that’s sorted, maybe – not that Roblox needed an extra help looking tawdry.