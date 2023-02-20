Roblox ends 2022 with over $2 billion in revenue but nearly $1 billion in net losses

The 2022 fiscal year has wrapped up for Roblox, and once again it’s a year of contradiction, as the company reported over $2 billion in revenues but also just shy of $1 billion in net losses through the last year.

The report, which included both fourth quarter and full year-end figures, showed revenues were up 2% in Q4 and 16% for all of 2022, at $579.0 million and $2.2 billion respectively. However, both Q4 and 2022 numbers saw another round of net losses at $291 million and $934 million respectively. These losses are being attributed to higher expenses to support the expansion of its business operations.

Overall, Roblox CEO David Baszucki called 2022 “a year of innovation and invention” as the company follows a “vision to reimagine the way people come together by enabling deeper forms of expression, communication and immersion.”



In addition, Roblox has stated that it will cease publishing monthly metrics by April as part of a greater effort to “align [the company’s] reporting cadence with [its] value of taking the long view.”

In other Roblox news, the game introduced a Dave & Buster’s World that lets players, with variants of the chain’s arcade games and “secret experiences” that are built around Roblox and deigned for multiple players to enjoy at once. This new “experience” opened its digital doors at the beginning of the month and looks to be a permanent fixture among the title’s offerings.