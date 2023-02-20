Ubisoft’s third quarter report sees sales up, net bookings down, and live games ‘perform solidly’

The third quarter report for 2022-2023 from Ubisoft is out, and it has some interesting figures for armchair financial followers, as well as some similarly interesting words out of CEO Yves Guillemot’s mouth (for whatever measure of “interesting” that may be).

Ubisoft saw €1.5 billion in sales while net bookings fell €1.43 billion overall, with a 27% drop in year-on-year net bookings for the company’s back catalog. Even so, live games saw some rises, including record daily average revenue per user out of Rainbow Six: Siege in December. The report also highlights plans to continue bringing The Division to a global audience with the release of The Division Resurgence and The Division Homeland, and throws a spotlight on upcoming tests for Skull and Bones and The Crew Motorfest.

“Established franchises and Live games have performed solidly,” read statements from Guillemot in the report. “As we are focused on building on our strengths, we are prioritizing our efforts on big brands and long-lasting Live games.”



Additionally, Guillemot once more repeated promises to boost efficiency, focus on cost-cutting efforts, and state in a post-earnings investor call that the number of developing games “will go down quite a lot” in order to give its larger titles more space. This incidentally mirrors remarks Guillemot made to investors in January, which helped bolster workers in Paris to strike and caused Guillemot to gurgle forth an apology related to blame-shifting statements that ultimately didn’t mollify workers.