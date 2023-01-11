Skull and Bones has been delayed for the sixth time, potentially to 2024

Listen, if you didn’t put another Skull and Bones delay on your 2023 predictions list, you have already failed because Ubisoft has once again admitted the game won’t make its latest launch window.

The news comes by way of an Ubisoft press release for investors that essentially acknowledges that the company’s “recent performance” has been disappointing. Indeed, the company is canceling three more unannounced games (it canceled four last summer) as part of this corporate reckoning, so perhaps Skull and Bones got off lightly.

“Players will be able to discover the beauty of Skull and Bones in the upcoming beta phase. The additional time has already paid off and brought impressive improvements to its quality, which has been confirmed by recent playtests. We believe players will be positively surprised by its evolution. We have decided to postpone its release in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness. Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24.”

By our count, this marks the sixth major public delay for the beleaguered pirate game; it was announced and demo’d at E3 in 2017, then delayed repeatedly since then along with its supposed 2019 TV show. The end-of-2022 window was replaced with the March 9th, 2023, release date back in September. Now, that too has sunk to the bottom of the ocean.