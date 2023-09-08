Skull and Bones loses yet another creative director as union assembles over labor conditions

With Skull and Bones now in closed beta testing after a half dozen significant delays, it’s smooth sailing ahead for this frequently delayed pirate game, surely? Avast, some bad news has been sighted on the horizon for Ubisoft that’s not making this any easier.

In a one-two punch, Ubisoft recently lost one of Skull and Bones’ leads and is facing possible union action against its Singapore office. Kotaku reports that Creative Director Elisabeth Pellen left the project earlier this summer, marking the departure of the game’s third such role over the span of its development. Pellen started working on the game back in 2018.

And speaking of Ubisoft Singapore, the studio is being targeted for possible union action over “workplace treatment, equality, and pay.” Singapore’s National Trade Union Congress is polling union members to see if it should proceed on this matter.

The last we heard, Skull and Bones was pushed back to 2024 — its sixth such delay — although Kotaku said that Ubisoft has no internal date set for the game’s launch.