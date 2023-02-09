The Division 2’s season 11 delay stretches on as Ubisoft reconstructs its build gen system

Over the weekend, Ubisoft admitted that it was “experiencing delays” in The Division 2’s “localization process” that would force the company to move the launch of season 11 to an unspecified future date, thereby delaying the game’s first big update of 2023 as well as its streamed roadmap reveal. As of this morning, it’s even worse.

“This past Saturday, in the process of creating the update which would resolve the issue, we encountered an error that brought down the build generation system for The Division 2,” the studio told players this morning. “As a result, we cannot update the game until this system has been rebuilt.”

The team says it can’t just extend the old season while you wait as it is “unable to make server or client-side updates until the build generation system is restored.” Ouch.