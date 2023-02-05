The Division 2 delays Season 11 over global localization issues

A slowed-down — but not arrested — development pipeline for The Division 2 is increasing the pain for this one: Ubisoft announced that it’s delaying the release of Season 11: Reign of Fire from February 7th to an unspecified later date.

“In preparing for Season 11, we began experiencing delays in our localization process, consequently impacting the experience for many players around the world” the studio posted. “Therefore, after much discussion, we have made the difficult decision to move the release of Season 11 and the livestream to a later date.”

Season 11 was supposed to kick off The Division 2’s offerings for 2023, the plans for which will be revealed in the aforementioned livestream. However, we do know that there is a new game mode called Descent that’s in the works.