Project Crawl is a medieval fantasy PvPvE extraction game entering alpha today

Are you maybe looking at playing a game like Dark and Darker without worrying about whether copyright infringement allegations will shut the whole thing down? Then you might be interested in Project Crawl, an in-development title from Mithril Studio that’s basically cribbing from of Ironmace’s whole deal. Ideally without stealing assets and code.

In Project Crawl, players can take up some classic fantasy roles and races to delve a variety of dungeons, taking out as many enemies and gathering as much treasure as possible before an encroaching darkness – or other players – take them out. Those who successfully exfiltrate will be able to either equip their character for sterner fights or trade and barter items for gold.

Mithril Studio cites Escape from Tarkov as a primary inspiration for Project Crawl, while its answers to player questions elaborate on plans to stand out by using more fantasy elements, confirm the existence of boss fights, and detail general design ideas like making positioning and team composition important.

Project Crawl will be entering a three day-long alpha phase starting today, September 26th; signups were operated through a Gleam giveaway that also entered interested parties into a contest to win $50, but the sign-up phase appears to be over, as names have already been selected. Still, we all now know that there’s another extraction something-or-other out there.