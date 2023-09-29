Dauntless details 2024’s return of targeted pursuit hunts and its in-development features

When we interviewed Dauntless product manager Jordan Power last week, one of the questions we asked was about whether targeted behemoth hunts would be coming back, which prompted the tease of an incoming dev blog that would “talk all about a ‘new’ mode that will feel familiar to longtime slayers.” That dev blog is now online and does indeed confirm that targeted pursuit hunts are coming back in summer 2024.

The blog points out that most of what’s being discussed is in the high-level early idea stage of development, but it also promises an overall focus of bringing new encounters and making the activity offer worthwhile rewards while also letting players find a specific behemoth for crafts.

While this new-look pursuit mode is likely going to replace the current open world Hunting Grounds setup, Phoenix Labs is trying to integrate some open world-style side quests and activities like protecting explorers, defending structures, or helping researchers uncover secrets. The mode will also introduce extra roaming behemoths and new smaller enemies to watch out for such as a stealthy plant spider. Lastly, the post talks about adding multiple difficulty tiers for islands that will ramp up the challenge and change what behemoths will appear.

Phoenix Labs will be hosting a Reddit AMA today, September 29th, at 5:30 p.m. EDT for those who have questions, but curious slayers can look at what’s in the pipeline right now. And for more answers about the summer 2024 update and what it means for Dauntless overall, make sure to check out our interview.



We'll be having an official AMA with the dev team on Friday, September 29 at 2.30 pm PT over at https://t.co/i1JxgXg2qy. We'll be happy to answer any questions you may have about the new game mode and our latest blog, which will be up later today! See you then! 😄 pic.twitter.com/mRuUqInjij — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) September 28, 2023