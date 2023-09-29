Zenith trots out a new raid boss in the Ascension update, plans Quest 3 launch in October

The matrix, er, Zenith needs you to plug in once more, as a new raid boss has appeared on the scene. The virtual reality MMORPG patched in its Ascension update this week with the Ascended Sae Jiko raid boss and sweet-looking Essotech armor sets. Groundwork was also laid for the upcoming godstone revamp with many fixes and tweaks to existing godstones.

The studio said that it’s retooled its intro experience: “Added a revamped introductory experience that’s much shorter and highlights important basics like gliding, grappling hook, and basic combat.”

What’s next for this VR MMO? The team is working on a huge revamp of its skill tree:

In other news today, Ramen announced that Zenith is launching on the Quest 3 next month on October 10th. No news on the non-VR PC client promised during the Kickstarter.