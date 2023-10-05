Runes of Magic brings a haunted house, spooky in-game letters, and boosted earnings for Halloween

The Halloween season stretches its candy-coated fingers across all of the MMORPG genre, including the still-running Runes of Magic, which is setting up plenty of seasonal events throughout the month of October this year.

Festivities occurring during the spooky season include daily ghostly mail with attached treats between October 20th and 31st; a full week of boosts to XP, TP, and drop chances from October 27th to November 5th; a haunted house to explore from October 5th through the 12th; and a special appearance of the new world boss Helveta on Halloween night at 9:00 p.m. server time. It’s a whole month of thematic goodness for those still playing this MMORPG.



Ghosts and demons will be trying to use this witching season to escape from the realm of the dead. Stop them and get exciting rewards! Check out our events! 📌 More Info https://t.co/6bkK9xrnr5#Runesofmagic #gaming #Gameforge pic.twitter.com/3RLoxhWRZF — Runes of Magic (@Runesofmagic) October 4, 2023