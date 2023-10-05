MapleStory’s Midnight Carnival arrives to celebrate Halloween all through October

The month of October is Halloween. This is now an inalienable truth because most of the internet has decreed it so, and it’s being reinforced by MapleStory’s latest patch, which is absolutely stuffed with Halloween events that run across this entire month.

Most of the festivities will be housed within the Night Troupe’s Midnight Carnival, which can be found setting up shop in the pirate town of Nautilus this year. Activities available this week include decorating ranks to earn, festival booths to dress up for buffs, treasure hunts to take on, and a fireworks festival to enjoy, while later weeks will add feasts, an in-game money flex-off, a shooting range, and a free power elixir. It’s part Halloween, part pirate party, and ideally all fun. The patch notes provide all of the dates and times.

Beyond the Midnight Carnival, players can also experience Halloween in their personal home by taking up a quest to earn thematic housing items starting October 15th, engage seasonal daily missions for spooky cosmetic items on October 25th, and beat up on monsters for buff-giving sweet snacks on November 1st, which is admittedly outside of the holiday’s usual purview, but we’re not about to look a candy-giving horse in the mouth.

The patch for this month isn’t just about Halloween, however, as it also introduces the next Sixth Star chapters, gives rewards to Punch King leaderboard winners, updates boss prerequisites, and adds a permanent second slot. It’s just that this patch is mostly about Halloween.