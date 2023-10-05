Fractured Veil shows off the in-game social hub of Lahaina while honoring the real-life location’s legacy

Readers are likely familiar with the devastating wildfires that roared across Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, which marshaled multiple MMO studios to pitch in to help those affected by the tragedy. And while the real-life town remains resolute in the face of the disaster, the survival sandbox Fractured Veil set in a zombie apocalypse-riddled version of the state is honoring Lahaina in its own way: by making the town a social hub within the game.

Readers might remember that Paddle Creek is counted among the studios that donated to wildfire relief, but the devs also believe remembering Lahaina is important, which inspired the social zone’s creation. “When we saw the news we were saddened to see so much of town and buildings gone, but even more devastated by the loss of life,” reads the dev blog. “We decided to honor a place that means so much to us by creating a social zone where players can come and connect with each other, inspired by the Lahaina that used to be.”

As for the zone itself, it’s a “mostly” safe region that restricts building and PvP where players can browse shops, interact with others, and scavenge for resources and loot. The studio envisions the hub as a place of peace with players socializing, trading, roleplaying, or launching community events. Lahaina will be the only such hub when it goes into early access on October 18th, but more are planned to be added later after gameplay features and improvements are applied. At least players can rest easy that one such hub is on the way.