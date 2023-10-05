Dungeons and Dragons Online’s Halloween event returns with new rewards

Boo! Boo who? Oh, don’t cry little dungeon crawler. For you see, the Night Revels, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s Halloween event, is back in full swing among the denizens of Stormreach from now through the end of the month.

The seasonal celebration involves gathering special keys to run limited-time event dungeons. And even if you’ve done it all before, you might want to again, as SSG added more rewards for this year including a Reaper’s Steed mount, a spectral pseudodragon pet, and autumnal cosmetics.

All of this is part of Update 62, which released yesterday. This patch includes a big rework of active attacks and weapon scaling. “We are changing all attacks that have a +[W] component as part of their attack to use a percentage increase in their damage,” explained the devs. “We are standardizing weapons across the entire game to follow a new W scale. This affects all named weapons and shields.”