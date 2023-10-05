Overwatch 2 Season 7 adds a Diablo-themed Halloween event, reworks Sombra, and tweaks Route 66 map

We already knew that more information about Season 7 in Overwatch 2 was on the way from Blizzard, and now we have the full skinny, with details about this year’s Halloween Terror event as well as other adjustments to the shooter’s characters and maps.

As the season’s Rise of Darkness subtitle suggests, it’s mostly about the Halloween event known as Trials of Sanctuary, which brings a Diablo bent to the hero shooter’s Halloween offering. Players can take up the roles of Demon Hunter Sombra, Barbarian Zarya, Night Raven Illari, Cleric Lifeweaver, Imperious Reinhardt, and Inarius Pharah, then fight against the invading demon hordes and new bosses like Azmodan Wrecking Ball, Butcher Roadhog, and Lillith Moira. Prior years’ Halloween Terror events will also be available for play too.

This year’s event also makes a few changes to the rewards, with a Halloween Terror credits shop that lets players buy a variety of skins and cosmetics and a limited-time opportunity to unlock Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, and Lifeweaver with credits between October 10th and 17th.

On top of the Halloween goodies, Season 7 applies other game-wide updates, such as the new Samoa control map, several updates to the classic Route 66 map, a variety of balance adjustments to several characters that include a rollback of Season 5 changes to Mei and a partial rollback of tweaks to Zarya’s particle barrier ability, and a wider reworking of Sombra that changes her stealth ability and translocator among other changes. There’s also the usual new seasonal battle pass. It all lands next Tuesday, October 10th.

