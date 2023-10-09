Wakfu opens pre-registration for its single-account Ogrest server opening November 2

“Are you up for a Mount-Zinit-level challenge?” Wakfu asks its players, as the turn-based MMO is opening up a single-account server known as Ogrest on Thursday, November 2nd. This new server provides a significant wrinkle to the game’s overall beats, as it will completely deactivate heroes and sidekicks as well as limit access to the server to one account only.

An associated FAQ with last week’s announcement confirms other important details that players will want to note: Each player can roll five characters on the server; only those with a verified account, email, and phone number will get access to the server; and while the server opens on November 2nd, players who buy special packs will get early access, though pre-registration for the server is free.

On the subject of pre-registration, that is currently available, and Ankama is encouraging people to sign up by giving away global goodies for everyone on the Ogrest server if certain registration milestones are met. Players will have until October 22nd to sign up and get those goodies, so those who are interested in this new server type have only a couple of weeks.