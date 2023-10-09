Zenith confirms Quest 3 headset support complete with several visual upgrades

The Quest 3 VR headset is making its debut this Tuesday, October 10th, and one of the games that will be taking advantage of the system’s new hardware grunt is Ramen VR’s Zenith, which was more than eager to show off the MMO’s new and improved visuals.

Zenith will utilize the Quest 3’s tech to create improved shadows, denser grass, longer render distances, and extra little visual touches like sun rays and splashing water, all at a higher resolution than before and without any performance hit. For those who already are playing on other VR platforms, every player regardless of headset can look forward to higher resolution textures.

This does once again bring up the point that Zenith’s standalone PC release is still being ignored outright by the studio, which is a feature that original Kickstarter backers of the project likely put money forth to see. In any event, the new Facebook VR platform is getting a prettier and more performative VR MMO at launch.