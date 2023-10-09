Nightingale shows off more new estate styles, more new POIs, and very shiny minerals

Nightingale continues to try and put its prettiest foot forward as Inflexion Games works on its stated polish in preparation for its February 2024 early access, and polished is definitely the word one could use to describe the survival sandbox’s latest preview – and its shiny minerals might have something to do with that.

Yes, harvestable rocks that dot the landscape should be easy to spot owing to their literal shiny surfaces that make them stand out across the regions players will explore. And while we’re thinking about shiny things found across the map, the preview post also grants several looks at a variety of new POIs.

The post also highlights a pagoda estate theme, some sparkling new water visuals, and the addition of baobab trees before closing with another testing bug featuring a character rising out of the ground in a very superheroic manner. Another estate set was previewed on Twitter, specifically a desert estate theme perfect for those who want to live out their sandiest moisture farm fantasy. All told, it would appear as if the needed delay is bearing plenty of visual fruit, which your eyes can nibble in the gallery below.

