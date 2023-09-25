Nightingale’s September vlog talks playtesting, dev focus, and why early access was delayed

With Nightingale’s early access release now pushed back into February, fans are left with following Inflexion’s posts and videos that talk up the studio’s work on the gaslamp fantasy survivalbox. This brings us to its September developer update video, which talks about August’s playtesting, planned updates, and the aforementioned early access.

The video leads off with the February delay, acknowledging that the studio has done this a few times already, but explaining that the extra time will be used to crush bugs, add quality-of-life, better meet player expectations, and release into early access with a solid foundation to be built upon later. “Even though February will still be an early access launch, we only get one public launch,” Inflexion says. “So that first impression is super important to us.”

The video then discusses its August playtest, sharing a few stats like the number of players in-game (over 7,000), confirming positive steps forward in terms of its tutorial and current gameplay flow, and talking about some of the work ahead including refining playtest friend referrals, streamlining the crafting bench, improving performance, and making late-game activities like investigating POIs more rewarding.