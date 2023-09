Mariners, crafting, or those rascally Baggins: All of these are vying for attention on the latest Lord of the Rings Online devstream. While nothing very new of import was shared, Standing Stone Games did talk about the second round of Mariner testing, the recently revealed plans to overhaul crafting, and the currently running Baggins Birthday event.

Attentive viewers can get a glimpse of one of the new areas of the upcoming Corsairs of Umbar expansion as well:

The studio also posted the 15 track album for LOTRO’s Update 35 OST: