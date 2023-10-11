New World’s Halloween event, Nightveil Hollow, returns next week

The queues tell me that nobody’s bored with New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth just yet, but if you’re one of those souls who is more about holiday events than expansions, Nightveil Hollow is on deck for you starting next week.

“Nightveil Hallow returns as Baalphazu, Marquis of Terror rises once again on October 18 until November 14. Banish the shadowy demon back to the darkness, don unique costumes, and trick-or-treat for new candy rewards,” Amazon says. Baalphazu is a level 66 world boss aimed at big groups of players, but there’s plenty for everyone:

“Once you’re in costume, search each town for hidden Treat Baskets. These have a chance to contain new Baalphazu armor pieces (10% chance), 2 Nightveil Tokens (3 times daily), and a new item—candy. This limited-time consumable comes in 4 flavors. Visit multiple Treat Baskets to discover what surprises linger behind every bite.”