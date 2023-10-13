Equestrian MMO Star Stable counts 25M registered users as it finally lands on Android

I know it’s 2023, and the trend of launching a mobile client for a game for iOS but not Android seems like a distant memory, but we’re not sorry to see older games catch up, which is exactly what Star Stable Online, the kid-friendly horse MMO, is doing with this week’s Android launch. The game has been available on PC since 2011 and hit iOS devices back in 2022, back when Star Stable Entertainment wouldn’t commit to an Android port. Now, it has.

“Star Stable Entertainment, the world’s fastest-growing online horse game, today announces that the flagship game Star Stable Online is now available on Android, completing its cross platform journey. The Android version had over 50k downloads in the first hour. With over 25 million registered users around the world, the horse adventure game brings seamless cross-play to millions of players, meaning all the elements of the desktop version of Star Stable Online can now be enjoyed on mobiles and tablets.”

Worth noting is that the press release in early 2022 said that the game had 21M registered users, which has swelled to 25M as of this week’s release.