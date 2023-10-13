Camelot Unchained heralds improved performance for AMD systems, AoE effects, and the patch client

Chris Neal
The inexorable march of tech progress is always a thing that game devs have to consider, especially if you’re Camelot Unchained, an MMORPG that has been in development for 10 years going. Meeting the current crop of technology is the focus of City State Entertainment’s latest progress report, which crows about a number of performance improvements to the MMORPG-in-waiting.

One of the primary foci in this post are improvements for AMD graphics cards, with the latest build receiving very specific tweaks that have resulted in “a massive improvement to performance for certain AMD graphics cards,” particularly in foliage-rich areas like the Verdant Forest and Coastal Lowlands zones.

Performance is also being improved in other areas of CU as well in the form of completed updates to the patch client, work on fixes to make AoE attack effects less resource hungry, and the impending release of the MMO’s new Phoenix UI system that will make chat, warband, and equipment UIs better. The post also looks at continued character progression updates, crafting updates, and several bug fixes.

source: official site
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, delayed refunds, and lack of accountability. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. Though CSE said in 2021 it was still paying refunds and working on both games, some players still say their 2020 refunds haven’t processed, and Final Stand Ragnarok is unpopulated. As of 2023, CSE raised an additional $15M from investors and claims to be “hiring like crazy” but is still evading press inquiries.
