Camelot Unchained heralds improved performance for AMD systems, AoE effects, and the patch client

The inexorable march of tech progress is always a thing that game devs have to consider, especially if you’re Camelot Unchained, an MMORPG that has been in development for 10 years going. Meeting the current crop of technology is the focus of City State Entertainment’s latest progress report, which crows about a number of performance improvements to the MMORPG-in-waiting.

One of the primary foci in this post are improvements for AMD graphics cards, with the latest build receiving very specific tweaks that have resulted in “a massive improvement to performance for certain AMD graphics cards,” particularly in foliage-rich areas like the Verdant Forest and Coastal Lowlands zones.

Performance is also being improved in other areas of CU as well in the form of completed updates to the patch client, work on fixes to make AoE attack effects less resource hungry, and the impending release of the MMO’s new Phoenix UI system that will make chat, warband, and equipment UIs better. The post also looks at continued character progression updates, crafting updates, and several bug fixes.