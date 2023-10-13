SWG Legends kicks off the Galactic Moon Festival 2023 for Halloween

Halloween comes not just to live MMORPGs but to dead ones – dead ones still running on rogue servers, that is. So it is with Star Wars Galaxies’ Legends server, which has kicked off the traditional Galactic Moon Festival as of this morning. We spy the usual assortment of quests with some new surprises sprinkled in, along with costumes, paintings, badges, and other rewards. (Are the Jawa eyeballs new? I think they might be?)

“In an effort to gain more support from the planets Naboo, Kashyyyk, and Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt has decided to throw the annual Galactic Moon Festival once more so everyone can celebrate the horrifyingly awesome haunts of the season. Jabba has grown tired of all the love festivals, celebrations of life, and other saccharine events. Thus, he has taken it upon himself to throw the scariest festival of the year.”

The event is coupled with a patch with a range of fixes; most notably, it touches on medic revives, furniture renaming, heal priority, ranching, dodge animations, bracers, schematic count, and the in-game event browser. Personally, I’m most happy to see even more crafted crates see size increases, including survey tools, droids, and camps.