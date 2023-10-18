Black Desert plots three spooky Halloween events for its console, PC, and mobile editions

Halloween begins to arrive in Black Desert today – in three different ways across its multiple global versions. “Starting this week, Pearl Abyss hosts a hauntingly horrific Black Desert makeover with harrowing Halloween in-game events, reward-friendly activities, and deep, spine-tingling sales for players across all platforms,” the studio declares.

PC players will travel to the spooky Marni Land themepark to fight “the sinister Black Witch Isabella,” as well as engage with themed quests, robot races, and even some festive rock, paper, scissors.

On console, you’ll play the Ancient Black Spirit Adventure board game: “Roll the dice and embark on a thrilling quest with enticing rewards that will keep you spellbound and beware of a monster named Spook who will begin randomly spawning across the world (except Valencia), dropping items like the Black Fabric, Memory Fragment, Ancient Spirit Dust, Black Stones, and a swath of other creepy items.

And on mobile, Pearl Abyss is promising a pumpkin growing event, themed daily missions, and a Ghost Doll collection, which is not at all as creepy as it sounds we’re sure.