New World’s Halloween event, Nightveil Hallow, is live today through November 14

In what is the first real patch (not just a hotfix) since the launch of Rise of the Angry Earth, Amazon is delivering New World’s 3.0.1 update today, and as promised, this is the Halloween patch you were waiting for.

“Nightveil Hallow returns as Baalphazu, Marquis of Terror rises once again on October 18 until November 14,” the studio says (nice long time on that event, too). “Banish the shadowy demon back to the darkness, don unique costumes, and trick-or-treat for new candy rewards. You can also purchase new and returning event-specific items in the Event Shop.” That includes a bunch of skins in the cash shop, too.

The rest of the patch involves a range of bug fixes and quality-of-life tweaks, including a polish patch for artifacts, mounts, and the flail.

In other New World news, this week the engineers of the Amazon Games backend services team sat down to talk about upgrades to matchmaking, queues, and cross-world experiences from the engineering perspective.